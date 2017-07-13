Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2017-72
APPLICANT:
Lifespace Communities Inc.
PROPERTY ADDRESSES:
8100 and 8210 Highwood Drive
PROPOSAL: Comprehensive Plan Amendment to reguide 8210 Highwood Drive from Office to High Density Residential, Rezone 8210 Highwood Drive from R-1 Single Family Residential to RM-50 (PD) Multiple Family Residential (Planned Development), Rezone 8100 Highwood Drive from R-1 (PD) Single Family Residential (Planned Development) to RM-50 (PD) Multiple Family Residential (Planned Development), Preliminary and Final Plat, Preliminary and Final Development Plan to construct a new four-story, 94-unit independent residential living building and a new two-phase, three-story health center with 32 memory care apartments, 42 assisted living apartments and 66 skilled nursing beds, and a Conditional Use Permit for the proposed health center.
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:
07/24/2017, 7:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE: (Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Nick Johnson, Planner
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Phone: 952-563-8925
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
July 13, 2017
