Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-72

APPLICANT:

Lifespace Communities Inc.

PROPERTY ADDRESSES:

8100 and 8210 Highwood Drive

PROPOSAL: Comprehensive Plan Amendment to reguide 8210 Highwood Drive from Office to High Density Residential, Rezone 8210 Highwood Drive from R-1 Single Family Residential to RM-50 (PD) Multiple Family Residential (Planned Development), Rezone 8100 Highwood Drive from R-1 (PD) Single Family Residential (Planned Development) to RM-50 (PD) Multiple Family Residential (Planned Development), Preliminary and Final Plat, Preliminary and Final Development Plan to construct a new four-story, 94-unit independent residential living building and a new two-phase, three-story health center with 32 memory care apartments, 42 assisted living apartments and 66 skilled nursing beds, and a Conditional Use Permit for the proposed health center.

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:

07/24/2017, 7:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE: (Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Nick Johnson, Planner

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Phone: 952-563-8925

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

July 13, 2017

