(Official Publication)

NOTICE OF MERIT BOARD MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the City of Bloomington will hold a Merit Board Meeting on Monday, July 31st at 9:00 a.m. in the Pond Conference Room of the Municipal Building, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN.

Kris Wilson

Director of Human Resources

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

July 13, 2017

708755