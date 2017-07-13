Bloomington man killed following Highway 169 collision

A 28-year-old Bloomington man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday evening on Highway 169.

Travis Krautkremer was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Camaro southbound, approximately one-half mile south of Interstate 494, at approximately 6:20 p.m. July 12 when his vehicle was struck by a 2017 Ford F-350 Superduty, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Krautkremer was decelerating on the right shoulder of the highway when the truck came up behind his Camaro and drove over it. The truck overturned and came to a rest on its roof in the highway ditch while Krautkremer’s vehicle came to rest facing northbound in the ditch. The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Christopher Wendt of Savage, sustaining non-life threatening injuries, the state patrol reported.