Bloomington community line, July 13

The following Bloomington students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls: Crystal Altobelli, B.S., business administration; Jeremy Adam, M.B.A; Jennifer Johnson, M.S.E., secondary education; Mitchell Radcliff, B.S., computer science and information systems; Ashly Vikander, M.S.E., school psychology.

The following Bloomington students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse: Kimberly Drangeid, B.S., economics; Michael Long, B.S., psychology; Zachary Schmidt, B.S., information systems.

John Tingley of Bloomington received a M.P.A. degree in public administration from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

Grant Terrien of Bloomington received a B.A. degree in computer science from Carleton College in Northfield.

Benjamin Lundeberg of Bloomington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Sarah Nelson of Bloomington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

The following Bloomington students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Annemarie Fisher, Julia Knight, Tori Leean, Alexa Snyder.

The following Bloomington students received degrees from Marquette University in Milwaukee: Laura Jacobson, M.P.A, physician assistant studies; Madeline Lingenfelter, B.A., advertising; Rachel Schneider, B.A., psychology.

Claire Mealey of Bloomington was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.

Benjamin Lundeberg of Bloomington received a mechanical engineering degree from University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

The following Bloomington students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at Bethel University in St. Paul: Deanna Benyo, Andra Johnson, Kristen Johnson, Peter Knutson, Laura Okonek, Karl Olsen, Andrew Pritchard, Lucy Reiber, Peter Sheehan, Mackenzie Theis.

The following Bloomington students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire: Bradley Boecher, Kayla Christiansen, Tyler Mathiowetz.

Brian Lee and Reade Selcke of Bloomington were named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.

The following Bloomington students received degrees from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota: David Brazel, history; Noah Davis, philosophy; Marissa Gardner, management; Paige Heitzman, biology, Kevan Larson, environmental studies; Jordan Lovestrand, dance; Annika Olson, exercise physiology; Sophie Panetti, history; Connor Smith, geology; Parker Tinsley, management.