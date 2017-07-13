Bloomington Cable Television, July 14-20

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, July 14

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20

6:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 5: Only One You

7 p.m. Edina High School 2017 Graduation

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2016

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Saturday, July 15

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18

7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Window Treatments, We’ve Got You Covered

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Transformers: The Last Knight”

8:30 p.m. Girls Lacrosse Section Quarterfinal: Eastview at Jefferson

10 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6-2, 8 & Jazz Spring Band Concert

11 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Choir Concert

Sunday, July 16

6 p.m. Commuter Services: 2017 State of the Commute Employer Summit

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Big Sick”

8:30 p.m. PACER Unity Awards 2017

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18

11 p.m. Commission Updates: July

11:30 p.m. Poplar Bridge Kindergarten Music Program

Monday, July 17

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18

7 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview

10 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Baby Driver”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Career Luncheon 2016

Tuesday, July 18

6 p.m. The Best of NOTE-able Singers

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18

8 p.m. Olson A Day Band Spring Concert

9 p.m. One Bloomington Summit

10 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: I-35W and I-494 Update

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20

Wednesday, July 19

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The House”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 19-25

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview

8 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black

8:30 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services

10:30 p.m. Olson B Day Spring Band Concert

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: August

Thursday, July 20

6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 13

8 p.m. Commission Updates: August

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The House”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 19-25

9:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: I-35W and I-494 Update

11 p.m. One Bloomington Summit

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.