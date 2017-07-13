Bloomington Cable Television, July 14-20

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 14
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
6:30 p.m. Indian Mounds Grade 5: Only One You
7 p.m. Edina High School 2017 Graduation
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2016
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Saturday, July 15
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
7 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Window Treatments, We’ve Got You Covered
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Transformers: The Last Knight”
8:30 p.m. Girls Lacrosse Section Quarterfinal: Eastview at Jefferson
10 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 6-2, 8 & Jazz Spring Band Concert
11 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Choir Concert
Sunday, July 16
6 p.m. Commuter Services: 2017 State of the Commute Employer Summit
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Big Sick”
8:30 p.m. PACER Unity Awards 2017
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
11 p.m. Commission Updates: July
11:30 p.m. Poplar Bridge Kindergarten Music Program
Monday, July 17
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
7 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services
9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview
10 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Baby Driver”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Career Luncheon 2016
Tuesday, July 18
6 p.m. The Best of NOTE-able Singers
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
8 p.m. Olson A Day Band Spring Concert
9 p.m. One Bloomington Summit
10 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: I-35W and I-494 Update
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
Wednesday, July 19
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The House”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 19-25
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rio Olympics Overview
8 p.m. Bloomington Community Foundation 2016 Legacy Award: Joan Black
8:30 p.m. Human Services – Olmstead Plan Housing and Services
10:30 p.m. Olson B Day Spring Band Concert
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: August
Thursday, July 20
6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 13
8 p.m. Commission Updates: August
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The House”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 19-25
9:30 p.m. Chamber Public Affairs Forum: I-35W and I-494 Update
11 p.m. One Bloomington Summit
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.