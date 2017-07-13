Attention readers: Sun Current moving to U.S. Mail delivery

Sun Current announces changes in distribution

Readers urged to sign up now

Sun Current newspapers are moving to U.S. Mail delivery.

The Bloomington Sun Current and the Richfield Sun current will be moving to U.S. Mail delivery early in August. Readers are urged to sign up now to continue to receive the newspaper each week.

The Edina Sun Current will be moving to U.S. Mail this fall.

The Eden Prairie Sun Current has already made the switch – if you haven’t signed up yet, there’s still time.

The Sun Current editions are undergoing a major transformation, to become a requested periodical through the United States Postal Service. This means readers will get guaranteed, on-time delivery direct in their mailbox each and every week at no cost to them.

In order to qualify for this highly prestigious mailing class, the Sun Current needs most of its readership to respond by returning a signed requester card. A postage-paid card is inserted into this edition, to make registration as simple as possible.

The information on the cards will be kept strictly confidential and used only for the purpose of updating our database, and will never be shared with third parties.

Signing up is simple. There are several easy options:

• Look for the ad and address form in this week’s Sun Current for full information. Simply fill out the information on the form, cut it out, and mail it back to the address listed.

• Readers can also just take a picture of the completed form and email it to us at [email protected]

• You can also sign up online at:

http://current.mnsun.com/free

That’s it! Don’t forget to sign and date the card or email as these are requirements of the U.S. Postal Service. After you submit a single request you won’t have to do so again for three years when the request expires.

It will only take a minute to sign-up and it’s easy. All readers are urged to sign up now to help expedite the transition process.

The Sun Current distribution office can be reached at 763-712-3544.