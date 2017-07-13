Anita Louise O'Connor

(June 20, 1936 – July 6, 2017)

O’Connor, Anita Louise (Woods), age 81 of Burnsville, formerly of St. Cloud, passed away July 6th peacefully surrounded by her family at The Rivers in Burnsville.

Nita is finally at peace after suffering from the advances of Alzheimer’s Disease for six years.

She is preceded in death by her son William (Willie), Parents: Alvin and Florence Woods, and brother John Woods.

Survived by her loving husband Michael; children: Deb O’Connor Cramer, Kelly (Paul) Becker, Katie (Mike) Beckius, Daniel O’Connor and Thomas O’Connor; grandchildren: Daniel, Michael and Patrick O’Connor, Jeremy Hagen, Megan and Joe Lehman, and Matt Cramer; great grandchildren Keira and Gavin O’Connor and Jaelyn Hagen; siblings: Marilyn (Gene) Borgert, Marjorie (Warren) Bystedt, Judy (Don) Byram, Mike (Jeanne) Woods, Susan (Dave) Fritz, Sharon (Bob) Bemboom, Patrick Woods, Nancy (Ed) Johnson, Laurie (Maury) Bloom, and Lia (Grant) Golberg; sisters-in-law, Judy Woods and Kathi (Mike) DuMoulin; also by other loving family and friends

Nita attended school in St. Cloud at St. Mary’s, Cathedral High School and St. Cloud Teachers College. She was a devout Catholic and proud of her Irish heritage

She met her loving husband Mike at a school dance and they were inseparable from then on; married for over 61 years. She loved homemaking in Burnsville, Scottsdale and Breezy Point and was proud of her gardening and landscaping projects, especially those for the Homeowners Association at Winfield Place, where they wintered for 25 years. She also enjoyed managing the family concession stand at the state fair, along with her six children. Nita loved music and dancing, and she and Mike especially enjoyed the Carlyle Big Band music both at Breezy Point and in Arizona. She was a voracious reader and book trader. In Arizona, she was very active in swimming, golfing, bowling, hiking and power shopping with her sister Judy. She was a competitive card player, especially bridge and Texas Hold ‘Em.

Nita was always family first, but was warm, patient, loving, supportive and giving to all. Beautiful inside as well as outside. A hands-on volunteer at Dorothy Day Center and Loaves and Fishes for over 40 years. She also volunteered at St. John the Baptist School and Fairview Hospital during her kids’ school years. Later she worked, and retired, from Fairview Southdale Hospital. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff at The Rivers in Burnsville for their compassionate care in Nita’s final months and also a thank you to the Brighton Hospice team.

Mass of Christian Burial, was 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12th at Mary, Mother of the Church (3333 E Cliff Rd) Burnsville. Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11th at White Funeral Home (12804 Nicollet Blvd) Burnsville and one hour prior to the service at church. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to The Dorothy Day Center or donors choice.

Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com

952 894 5080