Richfield Police reports, June 28 through July 4

For June 28 through July 4, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

June 28 – Two vehicles were stopped after racing down side roads near 70th Street and Harriet Avenue around 1 a.m. One of the drivers was found to be intoxicated.

A burglary and stolen vehicle was reported on the 6700 block of Vincent Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

A stolen vehicle was reported on the 7700 block of Second Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

June 29 – A male suspect rode up to a victim on the 6600 block of Queen Avenue, ripped a wallet from her hands and left the scene, the victim told police around 1:45 p.m. The loss was $50.

More than $1,200 worth of construction equipment was stolen on the 1800 block of East 66th Street, it was reported around 5:30 p.m.

June 30 – Responding to a report of an assault on the 7300 block of Cedar Avenue around 10:45 a.m., police cited a woman for disorderly conduct.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6200 block of Cedar Avenue around 7:45 p.m.

July 1 – Responding to the 7200 block of Grand Avenue on a report of a disturbance around 1:15 p.m., police arrested a male on two outstanding warrants.

A locker at the Public Storage facility at 200 W. 78th St. was broken into, it was reported around 1:15 p.m.

A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle at 2 Meridian Crossing, it was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Police responded to a theft at the Public Storage facility at 200 W. 78th St. around 6 p.m.

Fireworks valued between $5,000 and $7,000 were reported stolen on the 6500 block of Penn Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

July 2 – Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI at West 65th Street and Nicollet Avenue around noon.

After receiving a report of a male attempting to drive while intoxicated, police arrested the suspect for third-degree DWI around 12:30 a.m.

Around 1 a.m., police took a report of criminal sexual conduct perpetrated against a 9-year-old girl at an undisclosed address on Elliot Avenue.

After being stopped on the 6200 block of Wentworth Avenue around 2:30 a.m., a driver was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order. A passenger was arrested for giving a false name.

A male was arrested for domestic assault on the 6900 block of Cedar Avenue around 3:45 a.m. after a female told police she had been punched in the face by her boyfriend.

July 3 – After responding to the 6600 block of Russell Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on a report of a disturbance, police arrested a male for second-degree DWI and driving after a cancelled license.

A man was arrested for domestic assault on the 7500 block of Aldrich Avenue around 1 a.m.

A male stole several items from Target over a course of time, police were told after responding around 5:15 p.m. The suspect, who was taken into custody by security for stealing $213 worth of goods, was cited for misdemeanor theft.

July 4 – An apparently impaired moped driver was hospitalized after crashing into a parked vehicle near East 71st Street and Elliott Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Police responded to a report of a suspicious person on the 6500 block of Woodlake Drive around 8:45 p.m., and arrested the male after he gave a false name.

Two people were assaulted on the 6300 block of Second Avenue, police learned after responding to a report of a fight at the location around 10:45 p.m.

