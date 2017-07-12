Learn about Edina Police through Citizens’ Academy

Residents can get a behind-the-scenes look at the Edina Police Department, meet a K-9, tour a jail and more during the 12-week Citizens’ Academy this fall.

The Citizens’ Academy classes will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 7 to Nov. 30.

A presentation on driving while intoxicated and drug recognition experts highlighted last year’s academy. “The participants were able to witness live field sobriety tests on impaired subjects and the participants loved it,” said Officer Jacob Heckert, who coordinates the Citizens’ Academy.

Heckert has an addition to unveil this fall. “We are introducing a mock trial to go more in depth about the judicial system,” he said.

Other hands-on activities for participants will include:

Mock traffic stops, a tour of the Hennepin County Jail, demonstration of proactive defensive tactics, an opportunity to follow the course of a criminal investigation and process a crime scene, and a close-up look at the Edina SWAT team

Participants must be at least 21 years old and live or work in Edina. They will have to pass a criminal background check and pay a $25 fee. The program takes place at the Edina Police Department, 4801 W. 50th St., and the South Metro Public Safety Training Facility, 7525 Braemar Blvd. No class will be held Nov. 24.

Only 20 spots are available and are filled as applications come in, so apply early. Apply online at EdinaMN.gov/police_academy.

For more information, contact Heckert or Police Officer Mike Sussman at 952-826-1610.