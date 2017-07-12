Government End of the road in Bloomington Published July 12, 2017 at 7:11 am By Mike Hanks Minnesota Department of Transportation crews completed a variety of projects this past weekend during a shutdown of Interstate 35W in both directions from Interstate 494 south to Dakota County. One of the projects was the removal of the 86th Street bridge over the freeway, which has been closed since this spring and is being replaced. A minor collection of demolition debris was all that remained visible to early morning traffic on July 10 when the freeway opened. Plenty of construction debris piles up on 86th Street during the bridge’s removal on July 8. The removal of a damaged portion of the 82nd Street bridge leaves two lanes and one sidewalk for traveling east and west on 82nd Street over the freeway. The removal of a damaged portion of the 82nd Street bridge leaves two lanes and one sidewalk for traveling east and west on 82nd Street over the freeway. (Sun Current staff photos by Mike Hanks)