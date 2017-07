A home improvement seminar in Bloomington will highlight the many siding options in today’s market.

Robert Davis of Window Outfitters will discuss vinyl, insulated vinyl, aluminum, steel, wood, engineered wood products and cement siding 7 p.m. Thursday, July 13, in the Rehearsal Hall of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Info: tr.im/seminars