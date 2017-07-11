Pilgrim Dry Cleaners Boy Scout uniform drive underway

Pilgrim Dry Cleaners and the Northern Star Council Boy Scouts of America scout uniform drive is underway.

Through July 31, all 25 Pilgrim Dry Cleaners locations will be accepting Boy Scout uniforms, which will be cleaned and distributed to Boy Scouts in need.

Uniforms can also be donated at both of the Northern Star Council offices, at 393 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, and 5300 Glenwood Ave., Golden Valley.

Monetary donations are accepted for those who wish to contribute. Checks should be made out to “Northern Star Council BSA” and dropped off at Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, or mailed to Pilgrim Dry Cleaners, Attn: Uniform Drive, 3217 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN 55443.

Since 2007, more than 3,400 uniforms have been donated.

Pilgrim Cleaner locations include Apple Valley, Blaine, Brooklyn Park, Burnsville, Coon Rapids, Eden Prairie, Elk River, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Plymouth, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Eagan, Edina, Golden Valley, Long Lake and Richfield.

Pilgrim will host a party celebrating the drive 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at its Golden Valley location, 7860 Olson Memorial Highway.

Snacks, games and displays will be available to thank the community for their donations.

Sun Newspapers is a drive sponsor.