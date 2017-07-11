Man stabbed in Bloomington, man arrested, no charges filed

When the confusion was sorted out, a 29-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, accused of stabbing a 26-year-old Bloomington man.

But it doesn’t appear the 29-year-old man will be charged with a crime, as the stabbing may have been in self-defense.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched to two addresses in east Bloomington during the early morning hours of June 22. The first call came from the 8600 block of Old Cedar Avenue, reporting that a man had been stabbed. Officers were at the scene when a call came regarding another possible assault victim, this time on the 8500 block of Blaisdell Avenue, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Kim Clauson.

The 26-year-old man at the Old Cedar Avenue residence had blood-soaked clothing, two stab wounds to his back and one to his hand. He was with a 26-year-old Lakeville man, and the duo initially claimed that the victim’s injuries occurred at a Minneapolis strip club, Clauson said.

Officers who responded to the Blaisdell Avenue residence were told by the 29-year-old man’s girlfriend that two men she didn’t know came to their door. It appeared her boyfriend knew the men, who came inside. The girlfriend left the room, but returned when she heard yelling. She saw one of the men attacking her boyfriend while the second man stood and watched. She tried to pull the man off of her boyfriend, and eventually the men fled the residence, Clauson explained.

The 29-year-old man had a large amount of blood on him. He was examined by paramedics and didn’t appear to be seriously injured, Clauson noted.

The 29-year-old man said that he was jumped by one of the men following a verbal dispute. The 26-year-old man was on top of him, punching and choking him. He yelled for help but denied stabbing the man, saying he needed to talk to a lawyer before speaking further, Clauson said.

The duo at the Old Cedar Avenue address eventually changed their story, acknowledging that they were at the Blaisdell residence. They claimed the 29-year-old man became angry about comments one of the men allegedly made about his girlfriend. The stabbing victim said the 29-year-old man punched him, instigating the fight. He said he tried to choke the man when he saw he had a knife. The victim said he didn’t realize he had been stabbed until after they left the scene and returned to his Old Cedar Avenue residence, Clauson explained.

Although the 29-year-old man was arrested and the 26-year-old man had been stabbed, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in the case, as there was not enough evidence to show the stabbing was an assault rather than self-defense, Clauson said.

Girlfriend assaulted

A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, interfering with a 911 call and kidnapping, accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a Bloomington motel.

Police officers were dispatched to Northwood Inn and Suites, 1225 E. 78th St., at approximately 12:40 a.m. June 24. The police department received a report of a woman yelling for help inside one of the rooms, Clauson said.

Officers responding to the call identified the room that was reported to be the source of the yelling. They made contact with the occupants, the suspect and a 35-year-old Minneapolis woman. The woman said that they had been drinking alcohol that evening and that her boyfriend was upset about the death of a friend. She told him that death is a part of life, which he didn’t appreciate. She said it was about 9 p.m. when her boyfriend first threw her down and choked her, eventually telling her she was going to die, Clauson explained.

The door to the room was barricaded with a refrigerator, chair and microwave, and the suspect allegedly assaulted his girlfriend repeatedly. She yelled for help when she could, and eventually her call for help was heard, prompting the call to the police, Clauson said.

The victim had a swollen lip and blood on her mouth, and the suspect has prior convictions for assault, she noted.

Stolen vehicles

A Mall of America license plate scanner helped police officers arrest two people in connection with a stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was identified as entering the mall shortly after 5 p.m. June 24. Officers responding to the report found the vehicle parked, unoccupied, in the mall’s west ramp. Mall security personnel were able to provide a description of the vehicle’s driver through surveillance video of the parking ramp, according to Clauson.

Officers watched the vehicle as a group of people approached and entered it. The man described as the driver entered the front passenger’s seat of the vehicle while a woman entered the driver’s seat. Two other people entered the back seat of the car. Officers then surrounded the vehicle, arresting a 24-year-old St. Paul man and a 24-year-old Minneapolis woman in the front seats of the car, Clauson said.

Upon their arrest, officers found the keys to the vehicle in the seat where the St. Paul man had been sitting. He claimed the car had been loaned to him by a friend, Clauson noted.

The passengers in the back of the vehicle, a 16-year-old Coon Rapids boy and a 26-year-old Minneapolis man, were cited for riding in a vehicle without consent.

The vehicle’s owner, a St. Paul man, said he had been hospitalized and returned to his home to find his vehicle and personal items missing, Clauson added. Two men were also arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle after police officers were dispatched to a Bloomington restaurant.

A police officer was checking vehicle license plates in the parking lot of Microtel Inn and Suites, 801 E. 78th St., while waiting outside the nearby Denny’s restaurant. A manager had called shortly before 4 a.m. June 27, reporting that a party inside the restaurant may be attempting to leave the restaurant without paying its bill, according to Clauson.

A vehicle in the motel parking lot was identified as stolen, and the suspect in the case had multiple felony warrants, Clauson said.

Officers watched as a man walked up to the vehicle and closed its partially open trunk. Officers then approached him and questioned him about the vehicle. He claimed that a woman loaned him the car in Apple Valley. Despite that, the 23-year-old Burnsville man, who was reported to have been taking breakfast items from a dining area inside the motel, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

A 31-year-old man sleeping in the vehicle was cited for riding in the vehicle without the owner’s consent. Neither of the men were the suspects identified in the vehicle theft, which had occurred in Prior Lake, according to Clauson.

