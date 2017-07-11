Education Foundation of Bloomington names Prodigy Award winners

The Education Foundation of Bloomington has announced its Prodigy Award winners for the 2016-17 academic year: the secondary Advancement Via Individual Determination leadership team and Southwood Early Learning Center faculty.

The AVID program, under the direction of Kristin Donnelly, Kelly Killorn Moravec, Kristen Power and Ashley Modrow, focuses on creating a school-wide culture of preparing and planning for higher education. It is offered at Kennedy High School, Valley View Middle School and Valley View and Indian Mounds elementary schools, and more than 2,000 district students have learned strategies and skills that support academic achievement in honors or Advanced Placement courses.

Southwood Early Learning Center specializes in early childhood special education programming. The Southwood team of teachers and support staff provides targeted services for children and families from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds with varying medical and social needs. Staff also work to create a welcoming environment through Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports rallies, spirit days and artists in residence.

Each year, the Education Foundation of Bloomington presents Prodigy Awards to staff teams whose outstanding teamwork improves the educational environment. This year’s teams will receive a $500 cash prize and will be recognized at an all-staff back-to-school celebration in August.