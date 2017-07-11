Bloomington man killed on freeway in Arden Hills

A 30-year-old Bloomington man was killed after being struck on the freeway by a passing vehicle in Arden Hills, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Stephen Rabuse was struck and killed by a passing vehicle on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35W after his vehicle left the road and crashed into a light pole in the ditch north of County Road E2, according to a state patrol report.

Rabuse was driving a 2003 Mercury Sable shortly after midnight July 9 when his vehicle left the road. Rabuse exited the vehicle and walked onto the southbound lanes of the freeway, where he was struck by a passing 2008 Pontiac G6, the state patrol reported.

The driver of the G6, a 21-year-old Blaine woman, was not injured. Her two passengers – a 22-year-old Bloomington man and a 19-year-old Coon Rapids woman – were injured and treated for non-life threatening injuries. All three occupants of the G6 were wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident, the state patrol noted.