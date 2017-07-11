Arrest made in numerous property crimes in Edina

Pierre Ramone Larsen of Minneapolis was arrested June 25 in Edina while allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Larsen is suspected of being involved in more than 30 criminal incidents in Edina since February.

“We often remind residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity,” said Sgt. Nate Mendel. “That’s why we were able to catch the defendant in the act; a resident called 911 to report a person acting suspicious in their neighborhood.”

The majority of the more than 30 burglaries, thefts from vehicles and vehicle theft allegedly committed by Larsen were considered crimes of opportunity, meaning doors to the house or vehicle were left unlocked. In one incident, the suspect entered a home through an open window, but cut the screen to gain access.

Larsen has been charged with a felony, theft of a motor vehicle and first-degree degree burglary, and is currently being held at Hennepin County Jail without bail. Detectives are working on additional charges.

While this suspect is locked up, Mendel reminds residents to remain vigilant and keep doors and windows locked when they are away from their house and car and to always call 911 immediately to report any suspicious activity.