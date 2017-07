The Senate District 49 Democrats will be having their annual summer picnic in the Lake Cornelia Pavilion in Rosland Park on Saturday, July 15. Rain or shine, the picnic starts at noon and runs until 3 p.m. There will be traditional and vegetarian foods. There will be games, coloring projects for kids and music by Paul Metsa. Meet and hear from legislators and candidates. The picnic is open to all interested persons. Prices and other information are available at www.SD49DFL.org.