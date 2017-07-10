Richfield native named Fulbright Scholar

Ted Ulrich, Fulbright scholar, rests at one of his accommodations during a trip to India. (Submitted file photo). (Photo courtesy Hend Al-Mansour)

Richfield native Ted Ulrich has been named a 2017-18 Fulbright Scholar as he continues his academic work in India.

Ulrich, a theology professor at St. Thomas University, will continue his research into Hindu philosopher Sri Aurobindo, who advocated for the resistance against the British Empire, notes an article announcing the Fulbright Scholarship in the St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences newsletter, CAS Spotlight.

Having immersed himself in Indian culture since 2005 as a comparative religion scholar, Ulrich will contrast the views of Aurobindo, who advocated for active resistance – sometimes violent – against the British Empire, with those views of Mahatma Gandhi, according to CAS Spotlight.

According to St. Thomas, Ulrich expects to teach at Gandhigram Rural Institute, where he will lead the course, Hindu-Christian Dialog: A Historical Survey.

Ulrich’s experience in India has included the founding of a study abroad course on religion and culture in the villages of India that included rural homestays of six to 11 nights, according to the St. Thomas article.