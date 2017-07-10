John A. Rosseth, age 80, of Bloomington, passed away July 6, 2017.

Longtime teacher and coach within the Bloomington School System. He coached the Bloomington Jefferson boys golf team and taught there as well, for 38 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Hilman and Mabelle Rosseth, and infant son.

Survived by wife, Rita; children, Pamela (Steven) Hirsch, Jeffrey (Janet); grandchildren, Kylie and Katelyn Rosseth, Nicholas and Alexis Hirsch; brother, Robert (Judy); sister, Kathryn (Bob) Burrhus; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, July 12, 11 a.m., St. Edward's Catholic Church, 9401 Nesbitt Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation Tuesday 5-8 p.m., Washburn-McReavy Werness Brothers Bloomington Chapel, 2300 W. Old Shakopee Rd. and one hour before Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Education Foundation of Bloomington. Private interment Dawn Valley Memorial Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Brothers 952-884-8145