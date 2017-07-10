Edina doctor gives back

Serving others can take many different forms. Kevin Wand, at right, is flanked by his compatriot nicknamed ‘Snake’ in 1980 in front of an F-14. (Submitted photo)tor

Edina resident Dr. Kevin Wand, a 25-year naval doctor as well as a flight surgeon for the Blue Angels, now serves others as the owner of the Midwest Wellness Center in Bloomington.

While he has been out of the Navy for 23 years, the bond and lessons from his service stick to him to this day.

“What is interesting about being a veteran, is I can be in Jerry’s, hardware store, on the street, and I can see someone wearing an Army hat, a Navy hat, a Coast Guard hat, and we stop and we can strike up a conversation,” Wand said. “We might talk 5, 10, 15 minutes. It is a special brotherhood and sisterhood with veterans.”

It is that bond and shared experience that made Wand certain that he needed to give back.

A quote that hangs above his desk sums up why he believes giving discounts is no sacrifice to him: “A ‘Veteran’– whether active duty, discharged, retired, or reserve – is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to ‘The United States of America,’ for an amount of ‘up to, and including his life.’”

Wand supports veterans and active duty personnel in his practice by treating them at a significant discount.

“You look at our country right now, and we are so divided,” Wand said. “It is all ‘Me, me, me, forget you.’ In the military you work toward a common goal. You might not like it at times, but in the long run it is in the good of everybody.”

Military service

Like many other dreamers and achievers, Wand started where they all begin – a small town in rural Iowa.

While in Jefferson, Wand was enamored with biology and decided he wanted to be a biology teacher and a baseball and basketball coach.

This was in the middle of the Vietnam War, leading Wand to look into the ROTC program to pay for school. He was accepted, requiring a four-year commitment to the Navy.

“I was going to do the Navy for four years, then go off and be a biology teacher,” Wand said.

But through divine intervention, Wand went on a mid-shipment cruise during his junior year of college, loved flying and decided he wanted to be a flight surgeon instead.

“I wanted to fly off a carrier, and I also wanted to be the flight surgeon for the Blue Angels,” Wand said. “I went and watched [the Blue Angels] and thought .. I wonder if they need a doctor. It became one of my long-term goals.”

The thrill of flying in a F-14 as a flight surgeon was “better than Disney World,” Wand said, but that also came with grave responsibility.

The job is to keep pilots safely flying, but when they don’t and there is an accident, Wand had to investigate what happened.

“Over six years in the Navy, I lost like 14 friends in 13 accidents,” Wand said. “I knew them, I knew the families, and I had to write the reports.”

Due to the high costs of both flight training and the aircraft themselves, the government is especially interested in what causes crashes, 80 percent of which are caused by human factors.

While a flight surgeon, Wand developed several recommendations for Navy rules, including the need for better vision and being more conscious of circadian rhythms.

“One pilot came from Virginia to the coast of Iran – a 12-hour difference,” Wand said. “He crashed a plan right in front of the carrier. He had jet lag. We wrote a regulation to give them a few days before flying.”

His time was still rewarding – in the people he served with, the building of skills and the corners of the Earth explored.

From Diego Garcia, a military-only atoll in the southern hemisphere (“a tropical paradise,” Wand recalled) to crossing the Arctic Circle, Wand trained to be a family physician and practiced medicine that couldn’t be done in the United States.

While in Diego Garcia, the nearest hospital was six hours away.

One Navy man dislocated his hip playing soccer, so Wand needed permission to give spinal anesthesia and reduce his hip before he sent him off. Another time, he had to hand-bag blood for four hours for a man who had a heart attack.

“It was medicine at its real, real primitive,” Wand said.

Wand returned to the United States, first to Camp Pendleton, and later as the director of clinics in Chicago.

“Throughout my career, through all of my Navy training … you learn a lot of leadership, which kind of pointed to running my own clinic,” Wand said.

And so, he did just that.

A different kind of service

Wand joined the Park Nicollet Clinic system in 1994, but after two years, his own health crashed.

“When I left the Navy, I was in tip-top shape,” Wand said. “Two years later, I had brain fog, was tired, my gut bothered me all the time, and my feet hurt like the devil.”

He started looking at holistic medicine and he made improvements that lead to a complete reversal.

His health was back, but he didn’t see a big organization changing for just one person.

“I wanted the best of Park Nicollet and do my own thing, so in 2001 I did my own thing,” Wand said.

He opened the Midwest Wellness Center, where he aimed to combine the best of traditional and non-traditional medicine.

“As a [Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine], the osteopathic principle is to treat the whole body and not the symptoms,” Wand said. “We use a lot of common sense around here. If someone comes in and their stomach is upset’ and they are taking a lot of Advil, let’s find out why they have headaches [instead].”

To some, “holistic” can be a bad word, but Wand believes it shouldn’t be.

“When people think of ‘holistic,’ they think of Wanda’s alternative stuff. This is not that. I don’t knock traditional medicine,” Wand said. “My dad probably lived an additional 20 years doing a combination. Whenever I have medical students work with me here, I say, ‘You have to be a good traditional doc first.’”

Wand said a cornerstone of his practice is to teach people that they have more control over their health than they might think.

In the last five years, Wand has started looking more to the environment and the health deterrents that come with aspects like BPA plastics and air pollution.

“Everybody has chemicals in their body,” Wand said. “It is possible to cut exposure down. [Roughly] 80 percent of chemicals will leave your body after you stop exposure. The other 20 percent will stay there forever. The goal is to teach people to stay healthy. We are big on lifestyle changes first.”

When asked about retirement plans, Wand, 66, noted that he has no plans to retire and will continue to follow his own health advice.

“Our best patient lived to 106,” he said with a knowing, but determined, smile.