Weingart heading to inaugural softball series in Oklahoma

Kylie Weingart was selected to participate in the inaugural USA Softball All-American Games in 2017. Weingart, a member of the Bloomington Fastpitch Blue Bullets 12U A team was one of 30 players selected to be part of one of two Region 8: Northern teams to represent Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Minnesota and Wisconsin each had 10 players named to the regional teams with five players each from North Dakota and South Dakota. Twenty-four teams with 360 girls will play at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 18-20.
