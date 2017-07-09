Weingart heading to inaugural softball series in Oklahoma

Kylie Weingart was selected to participate in the inaugural USA Softball All-American Games in 2017. Weingart, a member of the Bloomington Fastpitch Blue Bullets 12U A team was one of 30 players selected to be part of one of two Region 8: Northern teams to represent Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Kylie Weingart was selected to participate in the USA Softball All-American Games in Oklahoma August 18-20. (Photo courtesy of Cyndi Nightengale)

Minnesota and Wisconsin each had 10 players named to the regional teams with five players each from North Dakota and South Dakota. Twenty-four teams with 360 girls will play at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on August 18-20.

