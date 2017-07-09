Growing OBGYN Clinic Sofia to add doctors

Dr. Deborah Krahl will join the growing practice at Clinic Sofia, an OBGYN clinic with offices in Edina and Maple Grove known for providing women with full-circle healthcare, on July 5. Founded in 2004, Clinic Sofia currently serves thousands of women across the metro and is consistently recognized for its role in partnering with women to be advocates for their health.

A Minnesota native, Dr. Krahl attended the

University of Minnesota for her undergraduate education and medical school. After completing her residency at the University of California’s Irvine Medical Center, she returned home to Minnesota where she has been an OBGYN for the past 20 years—consistently ranking in the top 95 percent nationally in patient satisfaction scores.

“Dr. Krahl is beloved by women and families across the metro and we are thrilled to welcome her to our team in Edina,” said Dr. Donna Block, MD and founder of Clinic Sofia. “With her passion for personalized care, expertise in women’s healthcare and dedication to her patients, we will be able to support even more women across the Twin Cities.”

With specialties in high-risk pregnancies as well as minimally invasive and robotic surgeries, Dr. Krahl will be based in Clinic Sofia’s Edina office, while taking care of patients at both Fairview Southdale and Maple Grove Hospital when on call.

“I already feel like I’m part of the Clinic Sofia family, and can’t wait to connect with more patients at the most personal, premier OBGYN group in the Twin Cities,” said Dr. Krahl, who pursued obstetrics and gynecology as a career to help advocate for women and make a difference. “I love being someone’s doctor over a lifetime, from adolescence through pregnancies, menopause and beyond.”

In addition, Clinic Sofia will also welcome two new doctors in August, expanding its team to meet the growing demand for its personalized approach to women’s healthcare.