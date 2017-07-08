EP woman charged with murder in death of teen

An Eden Prairie woman became the third person charged with the alleged murder in an attempted robbery that killed a teenager in Minneapolis, according to a release from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.

Sequoia Bulson-Bratton, 18, was charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Austin Young. She turned herself in to Minneapolis police June 27 and was scheduled to make her first court appearance June 29, said the release.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to 26th and Knox avenues north around 10:25 p.m. June 13. They found the 17-year-old Young in the driver’s seat of a crashed gray sports utility vehicle. He had been shot once behind the left ear and was declared dead at the scene, said the release.

Police were talking to people in the area when a man arrived and told police he had been in the SUV with Young and two women, one of whom was Bulson-Bratton. They were in the neighborhood because one of the women wanted to buy marijuana. The two women left the vehicle and returned a short time later with three men, the complaint stated.

The two women climbed back into the SUV and one of the men, Armajea Warren, got into the rear passenger seat. Warren pulled out a handgun, pointed it at Young and said, “Give me everything.” The witness, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, pushed Warren’s arm so that the gun no longer pointed at Young, said the complaint.

The complaint stated that at that point, another of the three men, Terry Gibson, pulled out a gun and fired a shot at Young before fleeing. The front seat passenger, with one hand on the wheel and one hand on the accelerator, drove the SUV away from the scene until he crashed.

Investigators also learned that both handguns came from Gibson’s home, according to the complaint.

Investigators retrieved messages from Bulson-Bratton’s phone between her and Gibson, including one that indicated they were at the location, said the complaint. Warren told police they targeted Young because the second young woman had seen Young carrying a significant amount of money, the complaint stated.

Warren was charged with second-degree murder in the case earlier this month. Gibson, 18, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder.

Bulson-Bratton is being held on $1 million bail at Hennepin County Jail.