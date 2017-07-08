Eagles lead All-Lake Conference lacrosse teams

Eden Prairie High’s boys and girls lacrosse teams both went undefeated during the Lake Conference season with 8-0 records, so it is no surprise that Eagles are prominent on the 2017 All-Lake teams.

The Eagle boys team has four all-conference selections and the Eagle girls also have four, including Athena Award winner Naomi Rogge.

The Eden Prairie girls won the state championship by beating Blake School in the finals. Wayzata finished third in the State Boys Lacrosse Tournament. Eden Prairie captain Nick Leivermann, right, fights through a Wayzata defender during the state quarterfinals played at Chanhassen High School June 13. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Following is a list of all of the All-Lake and honorable mention selections for this year.

All-Lake Boys

Eden Prairie: Senior attacker Connor Olson, senior defender Jackson Zaugg, junior long-pole midfielder Kyle McNeil and sophomore defender Quentin Matsui.

Edina: Senior goalie Luke Cohen, senior defender Jesse Prettner and senior attacker Max Selle.

Hopkins: Senior attacker Cole Kinney-Leonhardt and junior goalie Ben Serstock.

Minnetonka: Senior defender Matt Brush, senior midfielder Elliot Forst and sophomore attacker Andrew DiFrancseso.

Wayzata: Senior attacker Riley Nelson, junior long-pole midfielder John Hess and junior midfielder Dalton Seesz.

Honorable Mention

Eden Prairie: Senior midfielder Tommy Hartle, senior midfielder Tommy Fuller and junior attacker Nicky Leivermann.

Edina: Senior defenseman David Madison, junior attacker Quinn Marple and junior attacker Ben Gustafson.

Hopkins: Senior midfielder Nick Ghose, junior attacker Leo Reuder and sophomore midfielder Jackson James.

Minnetonka: Junior defender Cole Schmidt, sophomore goalie Jack Bayless and freshman long-pole midfielder Elliott Ische.

Wayzata: Sophomore defender Luke Goetz, sophomore attacker Brayden Nelson and sophomore midfielder Chris Thomas.

All-Lake Girls

Eden Prairie: Senior attacker Sammie Morton, senior midfielder Naomi Rogge, senior defender Hannah Brink and junior defender Ellie Henry.

Eden Prairie senior captains Sammie Morton, left and Naomi Rogge start the trophy celebration after winning a third straight title on June 15 at Chanhassen High School. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

Edina: Senior midfielder Anna Klein, senior defender Olivia Kilberg and eighth-grade midfielder Haley Reeck.

Hopkins: Senior midfielder Sadie Skadron and senior attacker Sammi Galinson.

Minnetonka: Senior midfielder Anna Mott, senior attacker Anna DiFrancesco and junior midfielder Julia Gallogly.

Wayzata: Sophomore attacker Emily Wisnewski, junior defender Cece Hartigan and junior midfielder Alyssa Storey.

Honorable Mention

Eden Prairie: Sophomore goalie Emilie Bloyer, sophomore attacker Brooke Lewis and sophomore defender Kate Pearson.

Edina: Senior attacker Sonya Miller, junior attacker Lolita Fidler and junior defender Olivia Coughlin.

Hopkins: Senior defender Emma Woodyard, junior defender Kylie Hanley and junior midfielder Abigail Martin.

Minnetonka: Senior attacker Savannah Bhojwani, senior defender Lauren Brown and junior goalie Chloe Lewis.

Wayzata: Senior attacker Ellie Olmanson, senior defender Ellie Ronning and sophomore attacker Anna Laugen