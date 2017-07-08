C-Side softball hitters take it deep

Home runs fly at Van Valkenburg
While the C-Side 35 & Over men’s rec softball team leads the Wednesday night league in defense at Van Valkenburg Park, the navy blue and red-clad team can also hit the long ball.
In a 22-7 victory over the L.B. Dirtbags June 28, C-Side hit three home runs in the fourth inning to salt it away. Paul Manley and Harlan Rossmann knocked the ball over the fence, and later, after a few C-Side teammates reached base, Jon Sundquist clouted a grand-slam homer.
C-Side won the 35 & Over regular-season title last season, but watched from the stands as Bunny’s beat the Love Handles for the playoff championship.
“We’re probably not going to win the regular season this year, and maybe that’s a good sign for the playoffs,” said Rossmann.
C-Side stands 6-2 after beating the L.B. Dirtbags. The Love Handles lead the league with an 8-0 record and Bunny’s is 7-1. Federated Insurance is also in the hunt at 6-2.
“We play Federated the next two weeks,” said Manley.
While C-Side piled up the runs last week, so did the Love Handles and Bunny’s.
The Love Handles kept their unbeaten streak alive by defeating the Boys of Summer 16-6.
Bunny’s had a monster offensive game in downing Federated Insurance 26-6.
The Dogs of Corn won a 9-8 decision from Capstone with Al Colmanero singling home a run in the bottom of the eighth.
The Unified Fielders picked up their first victory of the season, 18-16 over the Bruce Avenue All-Stars. Winning pitcher Tuan Le was on his game.
“I had some good defense behind me,” said Le.
“Tuan threw a lot of first-pitch strikes,” said Unified Fielders second baseman Scott Taylor.
Jim Sparrow was the offensive hero for the Unified Fielders with an inside-the-park home run.