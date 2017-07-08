C-Side softball hitters take it deep

Home runs fly at Van Valkenburg

While the C-Side 35 & Over men’s rec softball team leads the Wednesday night league in defense at Van Valkenburg Park, the navy blue and red-clad team can also hit the long ball.

In a 22-7 victory over the L.B. Dirtbags June 28, C-Side hit three home runs in the fourth inning to salt it away. Paul Manley and Harlan Rossmann knocked the ball over the fence, and later, after a few C-Side teammates reached base, Jon Sundquist clouted a grand-slam homer.

C-Side won the 35 & Over regular-season title last season, but watched from the stands as Bunny’s beat the Love Handles for the playoff championship. Harlan Rossmann, Paul Manley and Jon Sundquist of the C-Side 35 & Over men’s rec softball team hit home runs during a 22-7 win over the L.B. Dirtbags at Edina’s Van Valkenburg Park. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

“We’re probably not going to win the regular season this year, and maybe that’s a good sign for the playoffs,” said Rossmann.

C-Side stands 6-2 after beating the L.B. Dirtbags. The Love Handles lead the league with an 8-0 record and Bunny’s is 7-1. Federated Insurance is also in the hunt at 6-2.

“We play Federated the next two weeks,” said Manley.

While C-Side piled up the runs last week, so did the Love Handles and Bunny’s.

The Love Handles kept their unbeaten streak alive by defeating the Boys of Summer 16-6.

Bunny’s had a monster offensive game in downing Federated Insurance 26-6.

The Dogs of Corn won a 9-8 decision from Capstone with Al Colmanero singling home a run in the bottom of the eighth.

The Unified Fielders picked up their first victory of the season, 18-16 over the Bruce Avenue All-Stars. Winning pitcher Tuan Le was on his game.

“I had some good defense behind me,” said Le.

“Tuan threw a lot of first-pitch strikes,” said Unified Fielders second baseman Scott Taylor.

Jim Sparrow was the offensive hero for the Unified Fielders with an inside-the-park home run.