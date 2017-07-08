‘Blademania’ on the Edina Men’s Rec ball diamond

Three sponsors in three years for local team

One of the tricks to maintaining a successful men’s rec softball franchise is finding a sponsor.

In Edina, there are a few teams that have no problem with this. For instance, Bunny’s Bar & Grill sponsors the same team in the Wednesday 35 & Over League each year. And Caddyswag Radio foots the bill for one of the top contenders in the Monday Doubleheader League.

One of the 35 & Over teams that always finds a way is the group led by a man of God, the Reverend Jon Good.

The Reverend, who plays shortstop with reckless abandon, is one of the leaders of a crew that has had three different sponsors the last three years. The club was called Brickmania in 2015, when a local bricklaying company provided financial backing. In 2016, the sponsor was a screenprinting firm called Monkey in a Dryer. This year, the sponsorship comes from the team’s own third baseman, Tom Myers, sells Wusthof Knives and Cutlery. Geoff Good, Ron Hoistad and the Reverend Jon Good of the Blade Runners are seasoned veterans of Edina 35 & Over Men’s Rec Softball. (Sun Current photo by John Sherman)

With a cutting-edge sponsor, the team needed a cutting-edge nickname, so the Reverend suggested “The Blade Runners.”

Bingo!

The new team is running fast and streaking toward the playoffs with a 4-4 record. Pitcher Kent Ashland is one of the key players in the resurgence of the veteran team, along with hard-hitting Aaron Wenthold and Ted Youel. The Reverend anchors the infield and serves as the offensive catalyst.

This group of softball enthusiasts has never been a first-division team, but they’re making their move – surprisingly, without their long-time manager Tom Magne and their emotional leader Craig DeBerg, who both retired after last season.

DeBerg is now playing golf twice a day instead of once, and as a result is reportedly playing “scratch golf.”

There used to be three Good brothers playing for the franchise, but now there are only two – Jon and Geoff.

“Greg suffered a career-ending broken collar bone last year,” said the Reverend. “He would want everyone to know that he was safe at first on the final play of his softball career.”

Is there a chance Greg will be back?

“A higher power is keeping him off the field,” said player coach-Ron Hoistad.

Would that higher power be Reverend Good or God himself?

“No,” said Hoistad. “His wife!”

In the past, Hoistad was known for his smooth double-play pivots at second base. These days you might find him at catcher or anywhere in the infield.

“I mostly coach, but I’ll play if I’m needed,” he said.

“You’ve got to have the right old guys, and we do,” said Ashland.

Hoistad, who grudgingly admits he’s one of those “old guys,” played, and played well in a 12-4 victory over the Cruisers last week.

The Cruisers are led by two of the league’s elder statesmen, pitcher Jack Meenan and second baseman Denny Murphy.

“They’re scrappy,” said the Reverend Good, “but we put up nine runs in the first inning, and they had to play catch-up the rest of the way.”

As league play resumes following the Fourth of July recess, the Blade Runners will try to rise above the .500 mark for the first time ever. If they perform well enough in the playoffs, maybe they won’t have to look for a new sponsor next season.

Explaining the Blade Runners’ success, the Reverend said, “ In past years we would regularly make one or two errors an inning, and that makes it incredibly hard to win – especially when your hitting is also suspect. The other reason for our improvement is that we’ve held on to win some close games that in the past we’d typically choke away. This is the fifth season for this squad, and the first legitimate chance we have had to finish .500 or above.”

