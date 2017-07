Bloomington community calendar, July 7-13

By Mike Hanks

Friday, July 7

MOONLIGHT MOVIE: ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR’

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/summer17

Saturday, July 8

FARMERS MARKET

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road

Info: tr.im/farm17

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

MINNESOTA FUTURISTS

When: 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/futurist

BMX DEMO

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/bmx

SWEETHEART MOVIE: ‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza Amphitheater, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/summer17

Sunday, July 9

PRAIRIE INSECT COLLECTING

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/3rp

Monday, July 10

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/bnrotary

LUNCHEON LINGUISTS TOASTMASTERS CLUB

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Where: Donaldson Company, 1400 W. 94th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/ling

BLOOMINGTON CITY COUNCIL

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-563-8700

Tuesday, July 11

TODDLER TUESDAYS: “PATTY SHUKLA”

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/patty

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Cedar Valley Church, 8600 Bloomington Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-835-0789

THE ROCKIN’ HOLLYWOODS

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/summer17

Wednesday, July 12

BLOOMINGTON OPTIMIST CLUB

When: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Where: LaQuinta Inns & Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bloomingtonoptimists.org

SYSTEM MASTERS TOASTMASTERS

When: 12:10-1 p.m.

Where: Southpoint Office Center, 1650 W. 82nd St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/smt

ON SCREEN FOR KIDS: ‘BIG HERO 6’

When: 2-3:45 p.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

Thursday, July 13

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

‘80S MUSIC EXPLOSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Normandale Lake Bandshell, 5901 W. 84th St., Bloomington

Info: tr.im/summer17