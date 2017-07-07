Bloomington Cable Television, July 7-13

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, July 7
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
6:30 p.m. Metro South ABE 2017 Graduation
7:10 p.m. Oak Grove Grade 8 Spring Choir Concert
7:35 p.m. Oak Grove Elementary Student Showcase
9 p.m. Jefferson Choirs Spring Concert
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Crime Prevention Association: Grant Awards Ceremony 2016
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All Eyez on Me”
Saturday, July 8
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Rotary Friendship Exchange to Argentina
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “All Eyez on Me”
8:30 p.m. Baseball: Minneapolis South at Kennedy (Senior Night)
10:45 p.m. Valley View Spring Band Concert
Sunday, July 9
6 p.m. Commuter Services: 2017 State of the Commute Employer Summit
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Despicable Me 3”
8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Sounds of the Season
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11
11 p.m. City Council Agenda: July 10
11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Mounds Park vs. Burnsville
Monday, July 10
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: July 10
6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: July
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 10
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Transformers: The Last Knight”
11 p.m. Bloomington HRA Seminar: Window Treatments, We’ve Got You Covered
Tuesday, July 11
6 p.m. PACER Unity Awards 2017
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 5-11
8 p.m. Valley View Spring Orchestra Concert
9 p.m. Rotary: Growing Through the Narrow Spots
10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band – John Williams: The Mozart of the Movies
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: June 9 to July 20
Wednesday, July 12
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Transformers: The Last Knight”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
7 p.m. City Council Meeting: July 10
10:30 p.m. Olson Grade 5 Music Program
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: July
Thursday, July 13
6 p.m. Planning Commission: July 13
8 p.m. Commission Updates: July
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “The Big Sick”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: July 12-18
9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band – John Williams: The Mozart of the Movies
11 p.m. Rotary: Growing Through the Narrow Spots
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.