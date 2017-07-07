Annual VEAP block party is Sunday

Volunteers Enlisted to Assist People’s second annual block party will be held this weekend in Bloomington.

The party is 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the VEAP headquarters, 9600 Aldrich Ave.

Taking place in VEAP’s parking lot, the party features live music by Dirt Road Dixie, food trucks, craft beer, cotton candy, free Culver’s custard and activities for VEAP clients, donors, volunteers and staff members, as well as the community.

VEAP is a basic needs and social services organization with programs that promote access to healthy foods, stable housing and transportation. VEAP programs provide resources and hope while moving families toward economic sustainability. VEAP also provides access to resources in the communities of Bloomington, Edina, Richfield and a portion of Minneapolis through a mix of professional and volunteer services.

VEAP operates one of the largest food shelves in Minnesota with more than 10,000 individuals per month accessing food and delivers its programs with the support of more than 3,100 volunteers.

“We want everyone to come over and enjoy an afternoon with us. Play a game, enjoy the band, try the food and get to know a neighbor. Let’s celebrate our strong and hopeful communities,” said Lisa Horn, VEAP’s CEO.

Info: tr.im/veap17