Sun Current looking ahead for July 6

Soap Box Derby

The Hopkins Raspberry Festival is sponsoring a Soap Box Derby for youth 6 to 16 years of age from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.

Soap Box Derby racing dates back to the 1940s. Non-motorized cars ate launched from a ramp at the top of hill and can gain speeds up to 35 miles per hour.

The entry fee of $25 per driver is due by Friday, July 7, and must be accompanied by a parent waiver form.

Information: Jereld Hanson at 612-751-9498.

Raspberry Race

The Raspberry Run is set for 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, in Hopkins.

There will be 5-mile and 1-mile races in the 50th annual event.

Participation for youth 18 and under is free. There is an entry fee for adult participation.

The race will be followed by the Hopkins Raspberry Festival’s Grande Day Parade at 1 p.m. on Mainstreet.

Men’s Softball

Area men’s softball teams are set to vie for the championship in the Hopkins Raspberry Tournament, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Central Park. The championship game will begin at approximately 3 p.m.