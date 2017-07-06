Search underway for 77-year-old Bloomington man

The Bloomington Police Department is searching for a 77-year-old man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

A search for Kamara Kollie Togbah in underway. He was last seen inside his Bloomington residence on July 5 at approximately 8 a.m.

Togbah has dementia and is suspected of walking away from his residence near 88th Street and 18th Avenue. He may be wearing gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about Togbah is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.

The search effort is being assisted by the Bloomington Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.