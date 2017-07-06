School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 280

(RICHFIELD PUBLIC SCHOOLS)

STATE OF MINNESOTA

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member of Independent School District No. 280 shall begin on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 8:00 am, and shall close at 5:00 oclock p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017.

The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. At that election, three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each.

Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, Richfield Public Schools District Office, 7001 Harriet Avenue South, Richfield MN. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.

The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 oclock p.m. on August 15, 2017.

Dated: June 30, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/ John Ashmead

School District Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

July 6, 13, 2017

