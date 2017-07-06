Ordinances – CITY OF RICHFIELD

BILL NO. 2017-9

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING SUBSECTION 305.05 OF THE RICHFIELD CITY CODE ABOLISHING THE POLICE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION AND ADOPTING A NEW SUBSECTION 305.05 TO CONTINUE THE FIRE CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

THE CITY OF RICHFIELD DOES ORDAIN:

Section 1. Subsection 305.05 of the Richfield City Code is repealed in its entirety and replaced with the following new Subsection 305.05.

305.05. – Fire Civil Service Commission.

Subdivision 1. Abolish police civil service. The Police Civil Service Commission is abolished.

Subd. 2. Fire Commission continued. The former joint police and fire civil service commission is now known as the Fire Civil Service Commission and shall continue.

Subd. 3. Membership. The Fire Civil Service Commission shall consist of three (3) members appointed for terms in the same manner, for the same terms, and with the same qualifications pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 420. Terms of commissioners are for three (3) years commencing on February 1 of the year of appointment.

Section 2. Subsection 310.09 of the City Code is amended as follows:

Subdivision 1. General. Appointments to the municipal service shall be made by the Manager. Appointments shall be made on the basis of merit and fitness for the position. Department heads shall be appointed by the City Manager, subject to Council approval in accordance with Section 6.02, Subsection 3 of the Charter; other appointments to positions in the municipal service shall be made by the City Manager after receiving the recommendation of the appropriate department head and shall be in accordance with the rules of the joint fire and police civil service commission where applicable.

Section. 3. This Ordinance will be effective in accordance with Section 3.09 of the City Charter.

Adopted this 27th Day of June, 2017.

ATTEST:

Pat Elliott, Mayor

Elizabeth VanHoose, City Clerk

Published in the

Richfield Sun Current

July 6, 2017

707169