Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 444.17, the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider the adoption of an ordinance amending Chapter 16 of the Bloomington City Code pertaining to stormwater management. The proposed amendment establishes a Storm Sewer Improvement Tax District over a portion of the City of Bloomington surrounding the intersection of Knox Avenue South and American Boulevard West (the Penn American District) that includes the following parcels:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 444.18, the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to also consider a resolution ordering the 2018-905 Penn-American Linear Storm Sewer Project within the proposed Storm Sewer Improvement Tax District to reduce flooding in a portion of the Penn American District. The project has an estimated cost of $9,955,000. The total estimated tax against the parcels within the proposed Storm Sewer Improvement Tax District is $3,433,000 to be paid over fifteen (15) years. Persons desiring to be heard with reference to the proposed 2018-905 Penn American Linear Storm Sewer Project and the proposed adoption of an ordinance establishing the Storm Sewer Improvement Tax District will be heard at this meeting.

A full copy of the proposed ordinance and the proposed resolution is available online at http://blm.mn/notices or for review during regular business hours in the City Clerks Office at the Bloomington Civic Plaza, at the address listed above. For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call Bryan Gruidl, Senior Water Resources Manager 952-563-4557.

July 6, 13, 2017

