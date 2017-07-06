Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BY THE CITY COUNCIL

Notice is hereby given that the Bloomington City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, 55431, to consider an Ordinance amending Bloomington City Charter, Chapter 5, Sections 5.05, 5.11, and 5.14, relating to initiative, referendum and recall, so as to read:

ORDINANCE NO. 2017- _

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 5 OF THE CITY CHARTER RELATING TO

INITIATIVE, REFERENDUM, AND RECALL

The City Council of the City of Bloomington, Minnesota does hereby ordain:

Section 1. That Chapter 5, Sections 5.05, 5.11, and 5.14, of the City Charter are amended by deleting those words struck through and contained in brackets [ ] and by adding those words that are underlined, to read as follows:

5.05 FORM OF PETITION AND OF SIGNATURE PAPERS.

The petition for the adoption of any ordinance must consist of the ordinance and all of the signature papers and attached affidavits. The petition is not complete unless signed by a number of voters equal to at least ten percent of the total number of votes cast at the last preceding regular municipal election. All signatures need not be on one signature paper, but the person circulating every paper must make an affidavit that each signature on the paper is the genuine signature of the person whose name it purports to be. Each signature paper must be in substantially the following form: [The affidavit of the person circulating the list of signatures must be attached to the list.] The affidavit of the person circulating the petition must be included at the end of each list of signatures.

5.11 THE REFERENDUM PETITION.

The requirements laid down in Section 5.04 and 5.05 on the formation of committees for the initiation of ordinances and the form of petitions and signature papers applies to the referendum. All signatures need not be on one signature paper, but the person circulating every paper must make an affidavit that each signature on the paper is the genuine signature of the person whose name it purports to be. A referendum petition must read as follows:

The affidavit of the person circulating the petition must be included at the end of each list of signatures.

5.14 THE RECALL PETITION[S].

The requirements laid down in Section 5.04 and 5.05 on the formation of committees for the initiation of ordinances and the form of petitions and signature papers applies to the recall. The petition for the recall of any official must include a certificate identical with that filed with the city clerk together with all the signature papers and affidavits attached. Signatures need not be on one signature paper, but the person circulating each paper must make an affidavit that each signature on the paper is the real signature of the person whose name it purports to be. Each signature paper must be in substantially the following form:

The affidavit of the person circulating the petition must be included at the end of each list of signatures.

A full copy of the proposed ordinance is also available online at http://blm.mn/notices. For more information or to submit comments prior to the public hearing, call 952-563-8753.

