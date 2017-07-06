Family of Richfield shooting victim searches for answers

Jonathan O’Shaughnessy (Photo via Facebook)

The family of the victim in a fatal drive-by shooting does not understand why someone would have wanted to kill Jonathan O’Shaughnessy, 24, who was gunned down in the area of 64th Street and Fourth Avenue in Richfield late July 3.

“Jonathan was walking home from a community dance filled with friends, family and neighbors when someone decided to end his life,” the victim’s sister, Kortney Nordrum, said in a press conference the evening of July 5. WCCO-TV broadcast the press conference on Facebook, where it is archived.

O’Shaughnessy, a graduate of the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield, died in his own neighborhood.

“Jonathan was senselessly gunned down in the neighborhood where he grew up and where he felt safe,” Nordrum said.

O’Shaughnessy’s family is at a loss to explain the murder. “We don’t have any answers about why his life ended so violently,” she said.

Nordrum is begging anyone with information on the murder to contact Richfield Police. “We need to know why he was killed,” she said.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray 1990s mini-van with a sliding door on the driver’s side, occupied by four individuals.

The tragedy took place just blocks away from the Richfield Ice Arena parking lot, the site of a Fourth of July dance that was still underway. The shooting occurred about a block west of Veterans Park, once the site of an annual Fourth of July carnival that was ended in 2012 due to police concerns over a recurring gang presence at the event.

Police responded to the scene of the shooting at 11:31 p.m. July 3. Upon arrival, officers found O’Shaughnessy lying face down in the road, on 64th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue, according to authorities.

Callers reported there were four to five gunshots and that the victim was struck in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene after Richfield Fire Department personnel and Hennepin County Paramedics administered first aid.

“Jonathan was a kind, hard-working, fun-loving 24-year-old who was just starting his life,” Nordrum said, describing a brother who loved to travel, was an accomplished athlete and an avid fan of the Twins and Timberwolves.

“He was a young man of character and he always took his mother to breakfast on the weekends and delighted in picking up the tab for strangers,” Nordrum said.

Anyone with information on the case can make an anonymous report at CrimeStoppersMN.org, by calling Crime Stoppers’ toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8447), or by using the Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and those making the reports may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

Additionally, Richfield Police dispatch can be reached with any tips at 612-861-9898.