Eden Prairie Sun Current Stars of the Week for July 6

Jake Jensen

Eden Prairie junior was named to the 2017 U.S. Under-18 Select Team that will compete in the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Cup in Breclav, Czech Republic and Bratislava, Slovakia August 7-12. He made the roster after a successful USA Hockey Boys Select 17 Player Development Camp in Amherst, New York. Jensen set-up the game-winning goal in the all-star game, giving his team, Team White a 2-1 win over Team Blue. He raced down the left side of the rink with 4:47 left before setting up a drop pass to teammate Philippe Lapointe who went top-shelf for the game winner.

Luke Lind

Eden Prairie native and North Dakota State standout pitcher signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels on June 21 and reported to extended spring training in Tempe, Arizona. He was named to the All-Summit League Second Team while tying an NDSU and Summit League single-season strikeout record with 92. He struck out a career-high 11 batters in a 3-0 win over South Dakota State on April 28. It was NDSU’s first one-hitter since 2002 and earned Lind College Baseball Newspaper’s National Players of the Week.

Legion Baseball

Eden Prairie headed out west to participate in the Rapid City (South Dakota) Firecracker Post 22 Tournament the Fourth of July weekend. Torben Urdahl shutout Missoula, Montana in a 1-0 win in the opener and used homers from Zack Elliott and Connor Young to get past Premier West, Colorado 12-4 in the second game. Connor Kehl hit two homers in a 20-3 win over Yakima, Washington on June 30. Mitchell Olson went 6 2/3 innings for a 3-1 win over Mountain West, Utah on Sunday and ended July 2 with a 13-8 win over Las Vegas Durangos which included four innings on the mound by Will Pahl.

Legion 2

Eden Prairie Legion 2’s Ben Heisserer went 2-for-3 with a go-ahead single in the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader in Bismark, North Dakota. Pitcher Garrett Varden kept Bismark in check over six-plus innings of work. The Bismark Governors won the first game 4-3 in eight innings and swept the day by winning Game 2, 4-1.