Eden Prairie Sun Current Sports Shorts for July 6

Girls basketball

Eden Prairie Girls Basketball Association will host free open gym time at the Eden Prairie High School Activity Center (Courts 3 and 4) from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from July 11-August 22. At least one adult will be present to supervise with no organized instruction or coaching by the EPGBA.

Timberwolves and Lynx Academy Summer Camp is coming to the Eden Prairie High School Activity Center August 21-25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp is open boys and girls going into third-eighth grades with a $299 fee. with Info: Timberwolvesbasketballacademy.com

Fastpitch pitching clinic

Gustavus Adolphus head coach Britt Stewart will lead an hour-long weekly pitching clinic at Miller Park (Field 7) each Wednesday through August 16. 8U meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. ($20); 10U meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ($30) and 12U meets from 7:30-8:30 p.m. ($30). All pitchers must have someone present to catch pitches, EP Fastpitch encourages catchers to sit on a five-gallon bucket. Padded lids are available many places. Info: epfastpitch.com

Football

Registration is open for the 2017 Eden Prairie Football Association (EPFA) season. Teams are organized by grade level (third-eighth) going into and is open to players living or attending school in Eden Prairie. Fee for third graders is $225 otherwise player fee is $250. Register at edenprairiefootball.com.

Mike Grant’s summer football camps which take place on the high school turf fields July 10-14. Third-fourth graders meet from 9-10:30 a.m. with a $60 fee. Fifth-sixth graders meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and seventh-eighth graders meet from 2-4 p.m. Camp fee is $70. Ninth-10th graders will meet July 24-28 from 9-11 a.m. with a $70 fee. Specialty camp for receivers, quarterbacks, defensive backs and kicks will be July 17-20 from 3-4:30 p.m. also meeting on the turf fields. Cost is $60. Info: edenprairiefootball.com.

Eagle Power camps

Eagle Power is a two-part speed and strength program open to students entering seventh and eighth grade organized by strength and conditioning coach Blake Freese who can be reached at (952) 451-4322 or [email protected] The two-part program is $250.

Eagle Power, speed session focuses on speed and agility and is open to sixth-eighth graders meeting Monday and Thursday at Aerie Stadium with a $150 fee. Eagle Power, strength session is open to seventh and eighth graders is is $150. Info: edenprairiefootball.com.

Eden Prairie Tennis

Eden Prairie Parks and Recreation offers a variety of tennis programs with USTA-certified instructors starting June 12 on 21 city parks with tennis courts.

Youth lessons are available with age-appropriate activities for ages 4-18. A weekly youth camp is also available for ages 4-11. Adult league play and private lessons are also available. Participants are encouraged to bring their own water bottle, sunscreen and tennis racket. Tennis balls are provided. Rackets can be ordered online for summer lessons up to two weeks before the first lesson through edenprairie.org/tennis.

Info: edenprairie.org/register

EPBBA Golf Classic, July 31

The ninth annual Eden Prairie Boys’ Basketball Association Golf Classic is set for July 31 at Bearpath Golf and Country Club. A 1 p.m. shotgun start features a scramble, skins game and hole prizes plus current varsity players serving as caddies for the $160 entry free with proceeds to benefit the EPBBA and EPHS boys basketball programs. Dinner and silent auction to follow at 7 p.m.

Twins Baseball camp

The Minnesota Twins brings its first camp featuring high-end instruction with a first-class experience August 7-11 to Minnetonka High School. The camp is $395 and is open to boys and girls ages 6-14 and runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes skill development, competition, camaraderie and fun. Campers receive a full Twins uniform, four tickets to a Twins game and a graduation certificate. During the week campers will be treated to a special VIP trip to Target Field to meet a current Twins player and coach. Info: twinsbaseball.com/training

Dance Team kids camp

Eden Prairie Dance Team will host its 30th annual dance camp July 13-14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Eden Prairie High School. No formal dance experience necessary. Youth camp is open kindergartners fifth graders and prep camp is open to sixth-eighth graders. Register at epdt.org by June 30 to receive a camp t-shirt. Fee is $65.

Volleyball camp

Eden Prairie varsity volleyball coach Chad Becker will host a girls’ volleyball camp to seventh-12th graders with previous Junior Olympic or high school experience July 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Info: epvolleyball.com.

ValleyFair Youth Sports Days

ValleyFair is offering a discount on admission through MYAS to all youth sports participants, coaches and officials July 28-31. Regular admission is $52 and the discount offer is $28.25. Info: myas.org

Hendrickson Foundation Golf Festival

Join the Hendrickson Foundation in helping raise funds to support Minnesota Wild Sled Hockey, Minnesota Warriors Hockey and Minnesota Special Hockey during the foundation’s annual golf festival August 17 at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakevile. Registration opens at 9 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start and a reception to follow approximately beginning at 4 p.m. that includes dinner, auction and awards. Individual entry is $175 or after July 17, $200. Info: hendricksonfoundation.com/golffestival

Editor’s note: please send all Eden Prairie sports releases to sports editor Jason Olson at [email protected]