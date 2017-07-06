Bloomington Sun Current Stars of the Week for July 6

Robbie Huber

The Bloomington Bandits shortstop had four hits including a home run and drove in four runs during the Bandits 14-2 non-league win over Wanamingo Jacks on June 29.

John Sodergren

The Bloomington Bandits pitcher held the Hopkins Berries at Oliva Field at Dred Scott to one earned run with nine strike outs but was on the losing side of a 3-1 result in Riverview League play on June 27.

Ryan Walker

The Bloomington Bandits third baseman was one of four Bandits with two hits in an 8-5 comeback win over Metro Knights at the Cambridge Invite on June 25. The Bandits scored seven times over the final two innings to erase a 4-1 deficit.

Colden Longley

The Bloomington 15-year-old runner finished fifth overall at the William Irvin 5K during Grandma’s Marathon Weekend in Duluth on June 16. He covered the 3.1 mile course in 17:09.

Patrick Nelson

The 32-year-old Bloomington runner was fourth at the MDRA Mississippi 10 Miler in 1:07:02 in St. Paul on May 28.

Bloomington Lacrosse

Bloomington lacrosse players, David Beacom (Kennedy) and Jefferson teammates Princeton Oppong and Blake Camuel were part of the 2018 Team MN Black squad that went 6-0 to win the prestigious FLG Big Ten Classic in New York.

