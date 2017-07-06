Amon set to lead Richfield volleyball

With former Richfield head volleyball coach Robin Conley stepping down from her position to take the ninth-grade coaching position vacated by Kim Niederluecke, who retired following the 2016-17 school year, the Spartans were in sudden need of a head coach. New Richfield head volleyball coach Maddy Amon watches over her team during a voluntary summer practice. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Enter Maddy Amon.

Amon, a former head coach at East Ridge, took the Richfield position after spending a few weeks with the school during the spring semester.

“I got to help out for two weeks in the spring semester and I fell in love with Richfield,” Amon said. “People were super nice to me, really helpful and I learned a lot from here in physical education and health.

“I heard the job was opening up and I didn’t know if I could do it with my schedule in the fall, but everyone has been super re-assuring that it will be OK and that they would help me out.”

So far, Amon has been impressed with what she has seen from the Richfield program.

“I think [the outlook of the Richfield volleyball program] looks great,” Amon said. “We had a really good turnout when we went to the middle schools, there were about 40 girls there, so it’s going in the right direction and I’m excited to be here for that.”

Amon graduated from Bowling Green State University and played competitively for 14 years before the start of her coaching career. Amon was the first player in Caldwell College history to surpass the 1,000 digs mark, and was a member of two conference champion teams and was also on the team when Caldwell College made its first trip to the NCAA tournament.

Amon will also be teaching at Richfield High School in the fall, which she believes will help her connect with her team.

“I am super excited, I’ll be here in the fall student-teaching,” Amon said. “I’m excited to be at the school during the school year to get to know them in the classroom and on the court.

“So far it has been a really great community and I’m looking forward to getting to know it a little bit better.”

Amon is inheriting a team that posted a 3-17 record in 2016. Seven players from the 2016 varsity roster are set to return to the team this fall.

