Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – City of Bloomington HRA

NOTICE OF PROPOSALS

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority in and for the City of Bloomington (HRA) hereby gives notice that it is accepting proposals for purchase of lands located within the City of Bloomington with or without structures. Proposals for sale of such lands must be submitted on a voluntary basis and it must be understood that if a mutually satisfactory agreement cannot be reached between the seller and the HRA, the HRA will not acquire the property.

Proposals for sale of land are accepted by the HRA on all business days prior to and including September 30, 2017 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at their offices located at:

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

(952) 563-8943

Bryan Hartman,

Program Manager

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority in and for the City of Bloomington (HRA) does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, national origin, age, or disability in the admission or access to, or treatment or employment in its services, programs or activities. Upon request, accommodation will be provided to allow individuals with disabilities to participate in all HRA services, programs or activities.

