Wege keeps breaking the targets with the best of them

Jefferson student among the top skeet shooters around

Bloomington 15-year-old Hayden Wege continued to perform with the best clay target participants in the state this spring.

The Minnesota State High School Clay Target League offers trap and skeet offerings. Wege and teammate Dylan Burns finished the regular season with two of the top three weekly averages in the state. Wege’s 24.4 average score, based on a perfect round of 25, was pretty impressive.

Wayzata’s Max Bunning had the top average at 24.6 and Burns averaged a 24. Wege and Burns held the two best averages in Class A Conference 2, Jefferson’s conference which the team finished fifth out of eight teams. Jefferson’s Hayden Wege poses with his championship medals at the state clay target tournament in Prior Lake on June 25. (Submitted photo)

Jefferson scored 678.5 points, 68.5 points behind fourth-place Centennial. Blaine won the conference title with 971 points followed by Mahtomedi with 462.5 points and Austin with 834 points.

Wege and Burns added multiple patches to their vests. Wege had three perfect weeks to earn a 50-Straight patch for his Week 3, Week 4 and Week 5 performance during the five-week long reg Jefferson’s Hayden Wege, left, works with coach Tony Lowe. (Submitted photo)

ular season. Add in a 25-Straight patch for Week 1 and Practice Week 1 and it’s clear Wege put together one of the best seasons in the state. Burns shot a 50-Straight on the Reserve Week and Practice Week 2 in addition to recording 25-Straights six times.

Wege’s mother, Kristen, also serves as an assistant coach for Jefferson. “He’d tell you,” Kristen Wege said. “Being 15-years-old, it’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical. He’s in control and visualizes the target breaking and breaks it. He told others he sees it and breaks it.”

During the 25-and 50-Straights, Hayden remained calm throughout the rounds. “After I hit the first 25(Straight) I kept telling myself to reset now and not focus on the 50 but just making sure I got the next target, pictured the target being broken and kept that same mindset.”

Wege did his best to keep the nerves in check as he approached hitting 50 consecutive targets. “Yep, it’s nerve-raking, especially when its your first 25 or 50 or whatever, it’s one of the hardest 25s to get, that first one and I’ve never shot that well so it was hard to keep the mindset because my heart was racing and I was getting shaky at times. Jefferson clay target teammates from left Doug MacClain, Hunter Berg, Hayden Wege and Lucas Wege, try to keep warm during Minnesota State High School Clay Target State Tournament in Prior Lake on June 25. (Submitted photos)

“I had to stay calm or else it could’ve hurt my score so I just pushed through it and focused on the next target.”

Jefferson’s home range is the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake, site of the Minnesota State High School League Clay Target State Championship June 24-25.

The Jaguars needed five participants to qualify for the team events and had four individuals for skeet and trap competitions.

State has various levels of competition from novice, junior varsity and varsity. Wege tied for 14th place in skeet with a total score of 68. In Session 1 he shot rounds of 22 and 23 (out of 25 possible) and Burns didn’t compete at state.

Andrew MacKinnon was second in junior varsity with a 64, followed by Hunter Berg tying for 26th place with a score of 55, Dough McClain was 45 with a score of 51 and James Mellin III was 58th with a score of 40.

Lucas Wege, Hayden’s cousin, finished fourth in novice with a score of 50.

Conditions were windy with mist mixing in for the morning session but broke into blue sky in time for the award ceremony.

Wege added: “That combination of wind and mist can be the hardest thing because the wind pushed the gun around and the mist covered my glasses.”

After each event, Wege looks for ways to improve to get rid of bad habits. “Whenever I shoot, I try to pickout anything wrong – a flinch, not following through, looking at the barrel instead of the target and get rid of those bad habits.

“The less bad habits you have the better you’ll do.”

Hayden came into the high school meet with a ton of confidence after scoring a 97 out of 100 to earn High Gun at a North Star state event.

Conditions were far from ideal with sustained winds at 24 miles per hour with gusts exceeding 43 MPH. Wege earned the honor in the 28 gage against shoots much older. Jeffersons Clay Target team poses before a team shoot in Prior Lake. Submitted photo

Wege plans to return to junior nationals later in July in St. Joe, Indiana where he was paired up with the same two shooters from last year’s junior world event in Savannah, Georgia. They will shoot over 700 targets in three days among four different gauges.

He also earned High Gun scores at the Minnesota State Tournament last September, earning the titles in two different gauges at Metro Gun Club in Ham Lake.

Three teammates graduated this season making room for perspective Clay Target teammates to join in the fall season to prepare for the competitive spring season.

“We’re trying to encourage them to do skeet, too,” Wege said. “It’s more of a challenge in my opinion and we need more kids coming out or else will not be in the running for team awards.”

