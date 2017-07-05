The Gopher Classic turns 40

Legion tourney draws 96 teams

From its humble beginnings 40 years ago, the Gopher Classic has mushroomed into the largest American Legion Baseball Tournament in the United States.

The man who made that happen is Jim Peck, the former coach and current general manager of the Excelsior American Legion team. He is set to host this year’s event July 7-11 in the Twin Cities area.

“Fritz Soule and I founded the Gopher Classic as an eight-team, double-elimination tournament,” Peck said in a recent interview. “It started out as a tournament for some of the good local teams. I couldn’t even tell you know who won the first championship.”

What Peck can tell you is that Wayzata won the championship last summer. The Trojans’ pitching staff was deep enough to win nine straight games. Gopher Classic co-founder Jim Peck has watched his event grow from the initial eight-team field to 96 teams. (Sun Sailor staff photo by John Sherman)

Looking at the field for this year’s event, which will be played at 16 sites, Peck tabbed Creighton Prep from Omaha, Nebraska as the favorite.

“They’re the big-school champs from Nebraska,” he noted. “Rapid City [South Dakota] is another good team.”

Who’s tough among the Minnesota teams?

“Woodbury,” said Peck. “Boy, can they hit the ball.”

The host team, Excelsior, is another contender after winning 19 of its first 20 games. Coach Bruce Barron has a deep pitching staff, led by Division I recruits Nate Shoemaker [Creighton University] and Sam Thoresen [University of Minnesota].

Peck said the dark horse teams include local favorites Waconia and Shakopee.

“You never know which teams have college players,” said Peck. “That can certainly be a factor. One reason teams like the Gopher Classic is that we don’t allow travel teams.”

The format for the Gopher Classic guarantees each of the participants five games. The winners of each of the six-team pools advance to championship-round games on Monday, July 10, and the semifinals and finals are scheduled for Tuesday, July 11.

“A team that reaches Tuesday gets to play eight or nine games,” said Peck. “So you have to have a lot of pitching.”

Peck mentioned that the Gopher Classic is named in honor of a former Excelsior Legion assistant coach, Jim Hanus. For years, during the Peck’s time as the head coach, Hanus served as Excelsior’s first-base coach.

“Jim had a heart of gold,” said Peck. “Whenever we were short on funds, Jim would ask, ‘How much do you need? Let me know and I’ll write a check.’”

Following are the pool play schedules for each of the West Suburban Gopher Classic participants.

Bloomington Gold

Post 550 Gold hosts games at Red Haddox Field and will begin play at 9 a.m. Friday, July 7 against Champlin and close out the first day against Dickinson (North Dakota) at 7:30 p.m. Bloomington Gold closes out Saturday’s action (Jul 8) against Mankato American at 7:30 p.m. and plays back-to-back on Sunday, July 9 beginning with Creighton Prep (Nebraska) at 5 p.m. followed by Northfield at 7:30 p.m.

Bloomington Blue

Post 550 Blue will play pool games at Hargis Park Field on the Bethel University campus in Arden Hills. Bloomington Blue faces Brandon Valley (North Dakota) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. On Saturday, Blue faces Alexandria at 8 a.m. and Omaha Concordia (Nebraska) at 1 p.m. Bloomington Blue closes out pool play against St. Michael at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

Eden Prairie

Round Lake Stadium in Eden Prairie is another host for pool play. Eden Prairie opens against Oakdale at 9 a.m. Friday, July 7 and closes out Friday against Grand Rapids at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Eden Prairie faces Rapid City (South Dakota) at 7:30 p.m. and closes out pool play on Sunday against East Grand Forks at 5 p.m. and Papillion (Nebraska) at 7:30 p.m.

Eden Prairie No. 2 plays at Maple Grove High School and opens against Giant Valley at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 7. At 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, Eden Prairie No. 2 faces Chanhassen and at 11:30 a.m. against Green Bay (Wisconsin) before Sunday’s contest against Yankton at 11:30 a.m.

Playoffs

Red Haddox Field and Round Lake Stadium along with Veteran’s Field in Minnetonka and North St. Paul will serve as the four playoff round sites on July 10 and 11.

Each of the 16 site champions from pool play move on to play Monday. Haddox will host the Woodbury/Hopkins champions at 9 a.m. followed by Bloomington/Northwestern champions at 11:30 a.m. The two remaining teams will play at 2 p.m.

Round Lake Stadium will host the Eden Prairie/Benilde champions at 9 a.m. and Bethel/Tri-City champions at 11:30 a.m. with the two remaining teams to play at 2 p.m.

Veteran’s Field at Minnetonka High School will host the final four teams on Tuesday, July 11. North St. Paul/Eden Prairie champions will play at 9 a.m. and Excelsior/Bloomington champions to follow at 11:30 a.m. The two remaining teams will play for the tournament title at 2 p.m.