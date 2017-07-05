Richfield Police seek public’s help in drive-by shooting investigation

The Richfield Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding a fatal July 3 drive-by shooting to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The call for help comes two days after a 24-year-old man was pronounced dead following the shooting in Richfield.

Police responded to the area of 64th Street and 4th Avenue at 11:31 p.m. July 3 on a report of an individual shot, according to the police department. Upon arrival, officers located a 24-year-old male lying face down in the road, on 64th Street between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue.

The victim was pronounced dead after Richfield Fire Department personnel and Hennepin County Paramedics administered first aid.

Witnesses reported seeing a 1990s gray mini-van with a sliding door on the driver’s side, occupied by four individuals.

Anyone with information on the case can make a report at CrimeStoppersMN.org, by calling Crime Stoppers’ toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS(8447), or by using the Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and those making the reports may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

In addition, Richfield Police dispatch can be reached with any tips at 612-861-9898.