Richfield Police reports, June 21-27

For June 21-27, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

June 21 – Responding to a report of a robbery on the 6300 block of Pleasant Avenue around 1:45 a.m., police arrested a suspect.

A suspicious male was located in a stolen vehicle on the 7000 block of Third Avenue around 4:30 a.m. in possession of stolen items, along with a juvenile who had items from a burglary.

A theft from a vehicle was reported on the 7000 block of Third Avenue around 7:15 a.m. The theft amount was under $500.

Around 9 a.m., a victim reported the theft of her wallet, containing $600 cash, at Pizza Lucé.

An order-for-protection violation was reported on the 700 block of East 78th Street around 5:30 p.m.

A victim in the 6700 block of Queen Avenue reported around 8 p.m. That several tools were stolen from his residence, for a loss of about $1,000.

The son of a burglary victim on the 7400 block of Fifth Avenue broke a window to the residence, entered the home and stole a purse, it was reported around 9:15 p.m.

June 22 – Police took a report of check forgery at Gramercy Park Cooperative around 7:15 p.m.

June 23 – A vehicle was reported stolen on the 6700 block of Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

June 24 – A shoplifting suspect at Menards attempted to conceal three drills inside a mailbox, it was reported around 11:45 a.m. The value of the goods in the attempted theft was $867.

A vehicle was reported stolen at Richfield Bloomington Honda around 11:15 p.m.

June 25 – When police responded to a disturbance on the 6300 block of Nicollet Avenue around 5:30 p.m., an adult male resisted and was arrested for obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct.

June 26 – Two bikes were reported stolen on the 300 block of East 78th Street around 8 a.m.

A vehicle was reported stolen on the 7400 block of Humboldt Avenue around 10:30 a.m.

Police located a stolen vehicle on the 7200 block of Cedar Avenue around 2:30 p.m. A juvenile male was arrested for narcotics.

A male’s attempt to purchase $600 worth of iTunes gift cards from Best Burned out to be part of an IRS scam. Police responded to the store around 8:30 p.m.

Police responded to an attempted robbery at Seasons Park Apartments around 9:15 p.m.

Someone stole a bag containing nine packs of cigarettes out of the hands of an employee at Walgreens, it was reported around 10 p.m.

June 27 – The theft of a Power Wheels toy vehicle was reported on the 7400 block of Blaisdell Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

