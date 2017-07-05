Richfield-Holy Angels trap posts successful 2017

The Richfield-Holy Angels trap shooting team has grown leaps and bounds since Bob Brotzel started the team just four years ago. Members from the Richfield-Holy Angels trap team pose for a photo following the MSHSL state trap shooting tournament June 24. From left, Back row: Tommy Kimmes, Vector Zhang, Adam Duren, Dominic Dahl. Front row: Alexandra Medvec, Matt Podas, Maggie Hardy. (Submitted photo)

After struggling to recruit new athletes at first, the Richfield-Holy Angels trap team had 40 athletes on its roster this season.

“We have been growing pretty fast, we actually went from Class 2A to Class 4A this year,” Brotzel said. “We had 40 members on our team this year, and the last four seasons, the fall and spring, we have taken first three times and second the other time, so we have done pretty well.

“It has been a good mixture between the two schools with the parents and the camaraderie.”

The Richfield-Holy Angels trap team, on top of adding more members this season, was also able to have a successful year, which it capped off with the trap shooting championship June 12-20 and MSHSL state trap shooting tournament June 24.

Richfield-Holy Angels advanced to the MSHSL state tournament with a fourth-place finish at the trap shooting championship June 20, despite missing some key seniors.

“We shot really well at Alexandria up in the trap championship, we had five that shot 90 [percent] or better,” Brotzel said. “We had some others that were capable of doing that, and you never know with nerves how they are going to do.”

Richfield-Holy Angels was unable to carry its success over to the MSHSL state tournament, as the squad finished 27th out of the 40 teams.

“We didn’t shoot as well as we usually do,” Brotzel said. “When you get a good trap you tend to do better, the ones on the far end aren’t as good as the middle and we got No. 10.

“If we shot as well as we did in Alexandria we would have done better, but I tell our kids to just go out there, have fun and good things will happen one target at a time.”

With the state tournament marking the end of the 2017 season, Brotzel said he and the program will miss the seniors that began the program four years ago.

“Vector Zhang is a senior, so he is gone and we will miss him, we will miss all of our seniors,” Brotzel said. “This has been really successful since we started it and I don’t anticipate anything else when we start up again this fall.”

