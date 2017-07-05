Richfield ALDI re-opens

The Richfield ALDI grocery store is re-opening Thursday, July 6, with the completion of a remodeling project.

The renovation, part of the company’s $1.6 million nationwide remodeling plan, includes a modernized design, open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally-friendly building considerations, including recycled materials, energy-saving refrigeration and LED lighting.

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 8:25 a.m July 6, the reopening is featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a “Golden Ticket” giveaway and a “Produce for a Year” sweepstakes.