The 37th annual Richfield Fourth of July parade winded its way through Richfield on a characteristically steamy day, as marchers headed up Nicollet Avenue and over to Veterans Park. The parade was followed by a professional wrestling match from local outfit Primetime Wrestling, a first for Richfield’s Fourth of July celebration. Held in the Richfield Ice Arena parking lot in front of a robust crowd, the grappling spectacle featured a cameo from Richfield Mayor Pat Elliott.

