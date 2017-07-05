Member of Richfield parish named Knight of the Year

Gary Ingram, from St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Richfield, was named Knight of the Year when the Marian Council Knights of Columbus announced winners of annual honors last month.

Other honorees included Bonnie Lausen, a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, who was named Auxillian of the Year for her work with the Knights’ Auxiliary group.

The Knights also recognized 137 members who have been married for more than 50 years, singling out Lois and William Belanger of Bloomington for 64 years of matrimony.

Grand Knight Manuel Leon of Richfield recognized volunteers for Lunch Brunch, Veterans’ Home and Loaves and Fishes.