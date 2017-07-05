We are stitched together and what love has tethered, that nothing, will ever undo. Proud parents Jason Michael Krause and Kari Ann (Boysen) Krause of Bloomington are happy to announce the birth of their son Rhett Anthony Krause. Born on Sunday, July 2nd 2017 at 9:31 am at The Mother Baby Center at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. Rhett weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20 and a half inches long. He is welcomed home by his very proud big sister and big brothers, Madisyn Marie, 11, Brayden Michael, 10 and Nash Owen, 3.

Grandparents are Jerry and Cheryle (Leak) Krause of Bloomington, Brent Boysen of Byron and Linda (Rollie) Rasmussen of Inver Grove Heights. Great-Grandparents are Hazel (Fossum) Krause of Bloomington, formerly of Belview and Bonnie (Hovey) Christenson and Maynard Christenson of Rochester.